Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is ID No. 47018261, and volunteers have named him Midnight. He is a juvenile bombay/domestic shorthair type mix. He is just under a year old. His coat is black to a rich dark chocolate brown. His large eyes are amber in color. He is lean and athletic. Midnight is super friendly. He enjoys attention and play. He would make an entertaining companion.
Second is ID No. 46961509. Volunteers have named him Puddles. He is a catahoula/retriever type mix. He is a young adult, 1-2 two years old. He weighs about 65 pounds. His coat is light brindle with white toes on the hind. He has one blue eye and one brown. He is very friendly. He loves people and attention. He has been tested with other dogs and he does well with both males and females. He is VERY strong on leash. He does sit when asked. He’s a very sweet boy and could become a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 14, April 28, May 12 and May 26. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.