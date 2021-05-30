Taylorsville Baptist Church is beyond excited to welcome Dr. Farren Roper, and his wife, Laurie Roper, to its congregation.
Farren joins the church with over 30 years in church leadership, previously moving back to Georgia after serving four years at Corinth Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Prior to that, Farren served as lead pastor at First Baptist, Destin, Florida, Ewing Road Baptist Church in Austell, and First Baptist, Tyrone, both of Georgia, where he and his wife have witnessed God’s blessings on each place of service with spiritual and numerical growth.
Additionally, Farren has served as administrator of Rocky Bayou Christian School, FBC Destin campus, grades K-6 and childcare ministry.
Farren holds an associate of divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Bachelor of Arts, Communications Degree from Trinity College, Master of Arts, Church Ministry Degree, Liberty Theological Seminary, and Ph.D. Christian Counseling Degree from Newburgh Theological Seminary.
It is evident that Farren and Laurie love HIS church and are dedicated to expanding the Kingdom of God. When asked about Farren's foremost objective, he said “to be in God’s will. My prayer is to serve God in a church that believes the scriptures totally and focuses on the community continually. The goal is to be a relevant local church who cares for people physically and spiritually.”
In-person Sunday School is set to resume June 6 at 10 a.m. Morning worship service will resume back to 11 a.m.