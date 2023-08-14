fall veggies

A handful of unique factors need to be taken into consideration when planning fall vegetable gardens.

When planning a fall garden, consider the following vegetables: snap beans, Irish potatoes, cucumbers and fall squash.

Plant snap beans and Irish potatoes no later than August 15th. By August 31st plant cucumbers and squash-varieties resistant to downy mildew.

