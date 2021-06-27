The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s art gallery closed its spring exhibit Floral Expressions last week with its People’s Choice awards being announced on its Facebook page.
Bob and Yvonne Jenkins took first place with a pecan turned wood vase with polymer flowers. Second place went to Philip Aplin with his oil painting "Lavender Nostalgia." Kathy Borchelt came in third with her painting "English Garden."
The exhibit was made up of artwork featuring flowers in several mediums. Kiki Alexander made the ribbons for the top three winners based on voting by those who visited the gallery while the exhibit was on display.
The gallery’s next exhibit is scheduled to start Thursday, July 1, and last through Aug. 26. It will be the Northwest Georgia Wood Carver/Wood Turner exhibit. A reception and demonstrations will take place Aug. 7 from 4-7 p.m.
For more information visit the arts center’s website at rockmart-ga.gov/rcac.