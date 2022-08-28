A new publication on Georgia history which features Polk County has been granted a “Five-Star Award” by the national Readers’ Favorite book raters.
Titled “Mystery & History in Georgia,” the book by R. Olin Jackson was recently released by Whippoorwill Publications of Roswell, and is attracting attention in the historic genre of book sales.
The topics included in Mystery & History which involve Polk are: “The Terrible 1926 Rockmart Train Wreck,” “A Mysterious Cherokee Photo and the Naming of Collard Valley,” “Frontier Gunfighters from Yesteryear: The Asa Prior Family,” “High Times and High Crimes at Esom Hill,” “Old Piedmont Institute and a Famous Author,” and “The Gravatt Family: From Holland to Polk County.”
“(Mystery & History author R. Olin) Jackson offers a massive compilation, the result of exhaustive research on the history of the state and a number of unexplained events of which some will have certainly heard, and others of which I dare say no one outside the immediate area would have heard,” said Readers’ Favorite rep Jamie Michele. “. . . . . I half expected a stodgy narrative with maybe a few good photographs, but was absolutely blown away by the almost conversational nature of the backstory and narrative and, my word, the photographs are incredible! The work is comprehensive and there is definitely something for everyone.”
Jackson, a native of Georgia and former writer for Brown’s Guide to Georgia, is the founding publisher and former long-time editor of Georgia Backroads magazine. Originally conceived as the travel and history-related North Georgia Journal in 1987 and later converted into the statewide Georgia Backroads by Jackson, the magazine under his leadership and management became the state’s top travel, history, and lifestyles publication in the early 1990s, earning a number of awards from the Magazine Association of Georgia. It continues in publication today under new ownership.
Jackson has also authored a number of other books involving Georgia history, including “Georgia Backroads Traveler,” “Moonshine, Murder, and Mayhem in Georgia,” “Georgia’s Doc Holliday,” and “Tales of the Rails in Georgia.”
Mystery & History in Georgia is 520 pages in length with over 275 supporting historic photographs, many of which are considered rare prints. The book retails for $29.95, and is available online from Amazon (www.amazon.com).