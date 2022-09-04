New arrivals for the Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Sep 4, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 1, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Gabriel Reyes Flores Cruz was born on Aug. 30, 2022, to Abbygail Flores Cruz and Michael Flores Cruz of Cedartown.Jamison Eslinger and Jeremy Eslinger were born on Aug. 29, 2022, to Kaitlyn Boyd and Jeremy Eslinger of Menlo.Queen Elizabeth-Faye White was born on Aug. 28, 2022, to LaQuisha White and Devonta White of Rome.Carlos Danilo Vasquez-Perez was born on Aug. 27, 2022, to Ada Elisa Perez Ramos and Juan Carlos Vasquez Vail of Cedartown.RyLee Louise Shirey was born on Aug. 26, 2022, to Mikayla Shirey of Cedartown.Elizabeth Kay Smith was born on Aug. 25, 2022, to Brandi Smith and Larry Smith of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Local students earn summer semester honors from GHC 59 min ago Redlands rail line almost ready for riders 1 hr ago No wet people without wetlands 1 hr ago No wet people without wetlands 1 hr ago One killed, two wounded in shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury 1 hr ago Plainville man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Southington 1 hr ago 2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year 1 hr ago Neighbors fed up with speeding cars, hit-and-runs in North Shore community 1 hr ago Trending Now Around Town: Up for sale -- Eric Holland's $825,000 home in Rome. Culver's scouting sites? Politics: A Broad Street battle begins. Infant killed in tragic accident with tractor Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.