The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 1, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Gabriel Reyes Flores Cruz was born on Aug. 30, 2022, to Abbygail Flores Cruz and Michael Flores Cruz of Cedartown.

