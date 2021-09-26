The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 22, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kehlani Marie Dodson was born on Sept. 21, 2021, to Aliyah Higginbotham and Coty Dodson of Rome.
Judson Drew Allen was born on Sept. 19, 2021, to Katie Allen of Rockmart.
Joella Milani Rayne Chubb was born on Sept. 18, 2021, to Kayla Chubb and James Chubb of Cave Spring.
Elijah Cade Golden was born on Sept. 16, 2021, to Mary Elizabeth Huff and Frank Golden of Cedartown.
Paisley Glenn Evans was born on Sept. 15, 2021, to Tiffany Dawn Evans and Ryan Glenn Evans of Cedartown.
Paxton Kane Storey was born on Sept. 15, 2021, to Hayden Storey and Chris Storey of Centre, Ala.