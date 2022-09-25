New arrivals for the Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Sep 25, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 21, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Khloe Rose Streetman was born on Sept. 19, 2022, to Ashley Reid and Christopher Streetman of Silver Creek.Ada Rae Brown was born on Sept. 18, 2022, to Serena Brown and Charles Brown of Cedartown.Rebecca Fay Alice Floyd was born on Sept. 18, 2022, to Brittany Richard and Alexander Floyd of Aragon.Oliver Ray Borders was born on Sept. 16, 2022, to Dawn Michelle Borders and Gavin Luke Borders of Rockmart.Tytus Samuel Peek was born on Sept. 15, 2022, to Christen Hannah Peek and Clayton Tyler Peek of Rockmart.Grayson Rome Newell was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to Grace Newell and Brandon Newell of Cedartown.Christian Collum was born on Sept. 13, 2022, to Tiffani Collum and Trevor Collum of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories National String Symphonia presents 'Strings in the Wild' during First Saturday 20 min ago 2021-22 Cola Blanca top-place finishers 20 min ago 1 person shot at mall 21 min ago Cigarroa's passing game shines in win 21 min ago Nixon cross country teams perform well at La Feria Invitational 21 min ago Crockett nets variety of grants 21 min ago Venezuelan energy industry chaotic 21 min ago GOOD NEWS: Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars 21 min ago Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Around Town: Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant, 'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves, Politics: 'Won and done': travels with Wendy. Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Bartow fire report: Business destroyed, dog and chickens perish, roads close in four fires between Saturday and Monday. Devils to induct four into Hall of Fame Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.