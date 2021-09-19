The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 15, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Julian Steven Wilkins was born on Sept. 13, 2021, to MaKayla Hood and Jason Wilkins of Cedartown.
Audrey Evelyn Fisher was born on Sept. 12, 2021, to Maggie Strickland and Nathan Fisher of Cedartown.
Wrehley Nicole Kitchens was born on Sept. 10, 2021, to Brittney Kitchens and Levi Kitchens of Rome.
Maisie Elizabeth Rice was born on Sept. 10, 2021, to Katherine Hartman and Tyler Rice of Rome.
William Auston Davenport V was born on Sept. 9, 2021, to Lesa Dawn Davenport and William Auston Davenport III of Centre, Ala.
Xander James Parris was born on Sept. 9, 2021, to Teirra Summer Smith and William Harold Parris Jr. of Rome.
Jentzen Cash Crider was born on Sept. 8, 2021, to Alexis Crider and Jesley Crider of Cedartown.
Remy Sky Totherow was born on Sept. 7, 2021, to Ashley Elizabeth Pettyjohn and Andrew Shane Totherow of Sylvania.