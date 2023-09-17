New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 14, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Jameson Cranford was born on Sept. 9, 2023, to Amanda Cranford and Blake Cranford of Dallas.

