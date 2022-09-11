New arrivals for the Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Sep 11, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 8, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Colt Hood was born on Sept. 3, 2022, to Audrey McCown and Jawaun Hood of Piedmont, Ala.Michael Andrew Morgan Jr. was born on Sept. 3, 2022, to Caitlin O. Mason and Michael A. Morgan of Rome.Gracie Ann McCollum was born on Sept. 2, 2022, to Jacqueline Wood and John Thomas McCollum of Cedartown.Bailee Ann Babcock was born on Aug. 31, 2022, to Heather Babcock and Bryan Babcock of Cedartown.Jameson Eugene Benefield was born on Aug. 29, 2022, to Summer Benefield and Kyle Benefield of Silver Creek. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories FOOTBALL: Bulldogs come away with victory over Calhoun on the road 1 hr ago FOOTBALL: Jackets top Dalton in shootout 1 hr ago VFW to offer combat free trauma course 2 hrs ago Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 edition 4 hrs ago Bugs, dogs, loud planes and a worldwide pandemic can't stop this tiny Maine theater company 4 hrs ago Cy-Hawk football: Iowa-Iowa State statistics 4 hrs ago Ranking the AFC: Title still goes through Mahomes, Chiefs 4 hrs ago Bill Burt's Pro Picks -- Week 1 4 hrs ago Trending Now Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order House explosion in Cedartown neighborhood injures 2 Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.