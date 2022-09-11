New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 8, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Colt Hood was born on Sept. 3, 2022, to Audrey McCown and Jawaun Hood of Piedmont, Ala.

