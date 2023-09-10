New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 6, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Gryffyn Alexanndra Batchelor was born on Sept. 2, 2023, to Sasha Batchelor and Kim Batchelor of Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In