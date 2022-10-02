New arrivals for the Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Oct 2, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Samuel Robert Lee Torline was born on Sept. 24, 2022, to Elizabeth Torline and Jordan Torline of Rockmart.Sunni Kay Ray was born on Sept. 22, 2022, to Elena Jones and Scott Ray of Buchanan. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories State gives tourism industry $75 million boost 59 min ago New traffic signal with advance warning flashers on U.S. 25E will be activated Oct. 5 1 hr ago MEC Roundup: Concord suffers first loss of year to Fairmont State 1 hr ago Brad Hall: HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: The hall of fame for eternity 1 hr ago Janie Slaven: LIVING ON PURPOSE: Are we dedicating or hesitating? 1 hr ago Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live updates, score from NFL Week 4 1 hr ago Bills’ Ed Oliver OUT, several key contributors return vs. Ravens 1 hr ago USS Gerald R. Ford to forgo traditional sendoff, braces for potential weather delays 1 hr ago Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.