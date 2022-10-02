New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Samuel Robert Lee Torline was born on Sept. 24, 2022, to Elizabeth Torline and Jordan Torline of Rockmart.

