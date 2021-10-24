The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 20, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jaleah Nyshea Sonai Jackson was born on Oct. 17, 2021, to Zamariah Foster and Trendon Jackson of Rockmart.
Bayer Chris Benefield was born on Oct. 16, 2021, to Ivy Caroline Benefield and Jake Daniel Benefield of Cedartown.
LillyAnna Evans was born on Oct. 16, 2021, to Lindsey Evans and Raymond "Eric" Evans of White.
Cinsleigh Landers was born on Oct. 12, 2021, to Adriana Landers and CJ Landers of Cedartown.