New arrivals for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 2022 edition of the Standard Journal

The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 19, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Zoey McKinlee Samples was born on Oct. 16, 2022, to BreeAnna Samples and Zackary Samples of Cedartown.

William Ranger Crenshaw was born on Oct. 13, 2022, to Amber C. Stroup and William R. Crenshaw of Cedartown.

Sophia Grace Cantrell was born on Oct. 11, 2022, to BreAnna Elliott and Austin Cantrell of Adairsville.