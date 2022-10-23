New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 19, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Zoey McKinlee Samples was born on Oct. 16, 2022, to BreeAnna Samples and Zackary Samples of Cedartown.

