The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 13, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Addison Jane Tillery was born on Oct, 10, 2021, to Clarissa Lynn Tillery and Mark Logan Tillery of Cedartown.
Andre’ Jermaine Yates was born on Oct. 10, 2021, to Alicia Leffler and Artell Yates of Armuchee.
Ryland Briggs Hardigree was born on Oct. 8, 2021, to Tempest Hardigree and Joseph Hardigree of Rockmart.
Maxlee Elijah Neal was born on Oct. 7, 2021, to Michelle Lee Neal and Timothy William Neal of Aragon.
Faith Marie Branch was born on Oct. 6, 2021, to Jamie Branch and Dylan Branch of Rome.
Taelynn May Pilgrim was born on Oct. 6, 2021, to Shelby MaLynn Morrow and Timothy Lee Pilgrim Jr. of Cave Spring.
Leona Rae Self was born on Oct. 6, 2021, to Rachael Self and Nekoda Self of Cedartown.
Paisley Harper Elkins was born on Oct. 5, 2021, to Serenity Elkins and Ryan Elkins of Rome.
Noah James Hammond was born on Oct. 5, 2021, to Christine Bryan and Jeffery Hammond of Cedartown.
Keagan Ray Neil Burks was born on Oct. 2, 2021, to Kaylen Burks and Kayleb Burks of Cedartown.