New arrivals for the Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 12, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Colton Avery Beatty was born on Oct. 7, 2022, to Haley Alyssa Pope and Avery Clay Beatty of Rockmart.Ja’Kayden Xavier Dyer was born on Oct. 5, 2022, to Jaziyah Hood and Demonte Dyer of Cedartown.Valley Kayte Ellis was born on Oct. 3, 2022, to Monica Landrum and Jacob Ellis of Calhoun. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories FOOTBALL: Jackets strike early, often against Indians 29 min ago Yakima County Commissioner District 1: Amanda McKinney vs. Angie Girard 47 min ago Rare feat: Republican Dan Newhouse aims to defend seat against Democrat Doug White despite impeachment vote 47 min ago Q&A: Newhouse, White discuss views on health care 47 min ago School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars 47 min ago Farmworker group rallies in Yakima against bill that would reform agricultural labor 47 min ago Yakima County Commissioner candidates have different views on solar, water utility 47 min ago With $130K in federal funding, New Milford fire company can install smoke remediation equipment 48 min ago Trending Now Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Pizza Farm marks 50 years since opening Around Town: Changes underway at Emerson landmark Doug's Place. Coming soon: 'Kindred,' Spirit.' Campaigns enter sprint stretch. Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.