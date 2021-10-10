The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 6, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Laikley Paige Cline was born on Oct. 3, 2021, to Janna Cline and Braxton Cline of Cave Spring.
Krew William Pritchett was born on Oct. 1, 2021, to Kyser Pritchett and Jacob Pritchett of Taylorsville.
Kyndal RaeLynn Robinson was born on Sept. 30, 2021, to Courtney Swan Robinson and Kendall Seth Robinson of Waco.
Greyson Micheal Bailey was born on Sept. 29, 2021, to Karen Bailey and Dale Bailey of Rockmart.
Oakleigh Paine Maiden was born on Sept. 29, 2021, to Haleigh Shuler and Reed Maiden of Cedartown.