New arrivals for the Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Oct 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Xander Arrow Layne Cotton was born on Oct. 3, 2022, to Kayla LeeAnn Cotton and William Joseph Cotton of Summerville.Ivana McNichols was born on Oct. 3, 2022, to Paolo Mascote and Anthony McNichols of Rome.Paislee Nikole Fortune was born on Oct. 1, 2022, to Anita Fortune of Cedartown.Harper Elaine LeFurgey was born on Oct. 1, 2022, to Lillian LeFurgey and Waller LeFurgey of Cedartown.Nolyn Bryn Wilkins was born on Sept. 30, 2022, to MaKayla Wilkins and Jason Wilkins of Cedartown.Kinsley Grey Davis was born on Sept. 29, 2022, to Victoria Davis and Seth Davis of Cave Spring.Finnley Blake Roberts was born on Sept. 28, 2022, to Mikayla Davis and Kyle Roberts of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Here's what you need to know about a new 'coaster' ride in southwestern Illinois 1 hr ago Gun rights group takes aim at Virginia laws based on recent U.S. Supreme Court decision 1 hr ago Louvre Abu Dhabi offers sessions to support well-being ahead of World Mental Health Day 1 hr ago Wyomissing football crushes Cocalico as Penn State coach James Franklin visits commit J'ven Williams at the A Field 1 hr ago Upcoming calendar 1 hr ago Cuyahoga County: RTA donating two buses to Tri-C 1 hr ago Michigan seeing youth sport concussions decline as laws around education strengthen 1 hr ago Downtown Amherst to host first Witches Wednesday event 1 hr ago Trending Now $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.