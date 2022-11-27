New arrivals for the Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 23, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Addilynn Hope Johnson was born on Nov. 21, 2022, to Katie Johnson and Timothy Johnson of Aragon.Kemoni Areli Morillon was born on Nov. 20, 2022, to Jacqueline Nicole Jester and Jonathan Morillon of Cedartown.Isabella Palacios-Ramirez and Isael Palacios-Ramirez were born on Nov. 19, 2022, to Carmen Ramirez Rebollar and Isaias Palacios Torres of Cedartown.Parson Leon Roddam was born on Nov. 19, 2022, to Haley Roddam and Jared Roddam of Centre, Ala.Brantley Shaun Hindmon was born on Nov. 16, 2022, to Kim Hindmon and Brandon Hindmon of Rome.Rustin James Murray was born on Nov. 16, 2022, to Melina White and Rustin Blake Murray of Rocky Face.Paisley Christine Vasser was born on Nov. 14, 2022, to Haley Waddell and James Vasser of Summerville. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Gudelj defends Neymar challenge: 'I tried not to hit him hard' 31 min ago Five dead as search continues after storm hits Italian island 32 min ago Travelers continue the return to Midland International 33 min ago MPD: Midlander arrested after firing gun at I-20 store 33 min ago New York State Police Department blotter 35 min ago Hilton Head woman comes to the rescue after she spots injured seagull. What happened next 35 min ago RRC: Midland County again tops 17M barrels in a month 35 min ago Northern Oil expects to expand Permian footprint 35 min ago Trending Now GBI: 15-year-old charged with murder following shooting death of Rockmart woman Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.