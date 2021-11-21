New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 17, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Oakley Dewayne Drought was born on Nov. 14, 2021, to Ashley Lecroy and Kevin Drought of Rome.

Haven Thomas was born on Nov. 12, 2021, to Ariona Davenport and Brandon Thomas of Cedartown.

Jackson Eugene Crawford was born on Nov. 11, 2021, to Savannah Crawford and Dillan Crawford of Buchanan.

