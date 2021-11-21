New arrivals for the Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 edition of the Standard Journal Nov 21, 2021 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 17, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Oakley Dewayne Drought was born on Nov. 14, 2021, to Ashley Lecroy and Kevin Drought of Rome.Haven Thomas was born on Nov. 12, 2021, to Ariona Davenport and Brandon Thomas of Cedartown.Jackson Eugene Crawford was born on Nov. 11, 2021, to Savannah Crawford and Dillan Crawford of Buchanan. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Principal, Chubb surprise Cedartown High with new mascot Rockmart officer recognized by MADD for DUI arrests Beloved educator killed in Cedartown wreck Work moving forward on Rockmart’s 150th anniversary FOOTBALL: Bulldogs continue postseason with 48-14 victory over Cairo Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.