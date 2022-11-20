New arrivals for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Nov 20, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 17, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Weston Lake Jacobs was born on Nov. 12, 2022, to Judy Jacobs and Lee Jacobs of Glenwood, Ala.Olivia Jean Laney was born on Nov. 12, 2022, to Jesse Laney and Dakota Laney of Aragon.Rosemarie Angel LeBlanc was born on Nov. 10, 2022, to Stormie LeBlanc of Rome.Palmer Lee Carnes was born on Nov. 9, 2022, to Halee Wood and Anthony Carnes of Buchanan.Kaizer Zeppelin Harris was born on Nov. 8, 2022, to Shaundra Harris and Josh Harris of Cartersville.Nova Jean Parris was born on Nov. 8, 2022, to Elizabeth Brock and Brandon Parris of Rockmart. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Princeton Community Housing celebrates new affordable apartments 1 hr ago Oregon State-Oregon to kick off at 12:30, televised on ABC 1 hr ago When is the first USMNT World Cup match? | FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for every United States World Cup match 1 hr ago Hadley named MVP as RHAM captures Class M volleyball crown 1 hr ago Santa Fe School Board districts change slightly based on census data 1 hr ago Making Thanksgiving dementia-friendly 1 hr ago University grad releases her latest book 1 hr ago Exposiciones en hoteles famosos durante Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 1 hr ago Trending Now SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder UPDATE: Woman dead after shooting in Rockmart neighborhood Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.