New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 26, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Edith Thompson was born on Oct. 24, 2022, to Danette Thompson and David Thompson of Cedartown.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In