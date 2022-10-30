New arrivals for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Oct 30, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Oct. 26, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Edith Thompson was born on Oct. 24, 2022, to Danette Thompson and David Thompson of Cedartown.Maezleigh Maria Rayne Trussell was born on Oct. 24, 2022, to Michaela Bailey and Jessie Trussell of Buchanan.Stella Marie La’Rose Stocks was born on Oct. 23, 2022, to Rylie Morris and Lane Stocks of Cedartown.Hayden Lee Westbrook was born on Oct. 22, 2022, to Larissa Statler and Spencer Westbrook of Rome.Elian Ventura Ambrocio was born on Oct. 20, 2022, to Gladys Jennifer Ambrocio Morales and Humberto Ventura Jeronimo of Cedartown.Mila Grace Mondragon was born on Oct. 13, 2022, to Jada Mondragon and Raul Mondragon of Dallas. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Here are The Herald's Athlete and Football Players of the Week 26 min ago Dubai: Fake visa holder jailed for attempting to travel illegally 27 min ago Troy man arrested on felony drug charges following shoplifting investigation 27 min ago FASNY reminds all New Yorkers to inspect their smoke alarms 27 min ago Mid-Hudson people 'on the move' for the week of Oct. 31, 2022 27 min ago North Greenbush Police Department blotter 28 min ago Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County 28 min ago Kingston, New Paltz, Woodstock and Rhinebeck host Halloween events 28 min ago Trending Now Body found on river bank Sunday Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Around Town: Christmas trees or BBQ on Shorter Avenue? Answer: Both. What's 'Grace'-ing the River District. A dessert endorsement Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.