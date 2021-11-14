New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 10, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Bentley Payce Cantrell and Brantley Ryder Cantrell were born on Nov. 6, 2021, to Mariana Leon and Hunter Cantrell of Lindale.

