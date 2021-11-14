New arrivals for the Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 edition of the Standard Journal Nov 14, 2021 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 10, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Bentley Payce Cantrell and Brantley Ryder Cantrell were born on Nov. 6, 2021, to Mariana Leon and Hunter Cantrell of Lindale. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloved educator killed in Cedartown wreck Polk County company plays part in celebrating Braves’ world series title Rockmart man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking cocaine FOOTBALL: Jackets falter in 1st round loss to Stephens County Bowen among Southern Co. plants to be closed Local Events Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.