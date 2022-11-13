New arrivals for the Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Nov 13, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Jonathan Robert James Painter was born on Nov. 8, 2022, to Kendale Painter and Johnny Painter of Rockmart.Heidi Drue Davidson was born on Nov. 5, 2022, to Kinsey B. Davidson and Tyler B. Davidson of Cedartown.Lynnlee Rae Ely was born on Nov. 4, 2022, to Randy RaeAnn Ely and Cameron Ely of Cedartown.Jeremiah Lavarius Williams was born on Nov. 4, 2022, to Lamonda Renee Christopher and Jeremiah Lavaries Williams of Polk County.Westyn Scott Fair was born on Nov. 2, 2022, to Brianne Kendrick and Chris Fair of Rome.Christopher Luke Hann was born on Nov. 2, 2022, to Aubrey Hann and Blake Hann of Lindale.Alora Kay Michels was born on Nov. 2, 2022, to Alma Michels and Matt Michels of Adairsville.Atlas Wright was born on Nov. 1, 2022, to Frances Wright and Christopher Wright of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Saudi Arabia beat Oman to reach final of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship 1 hr ago Kazakhstan National Team dominate amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 1 hr ago First images of Tiffany Trump, Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos's wedding rehearsal revealed 1 hr ago American singer Kelly Rowland spotlights Arab designers in Georges Chakra gown 1 hr ago What's happening this week around Thurston County 1 hr ago Death notices for Nov. 13 1 hr ago Andover receives $500K for solar panel project 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Some happy takeaways from Tuesday's election -- but some cause for caution as well 1 hr ago Trending Now Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Rome man charged with stabbing death of 21-year-old BYU student from Cumming. Around Town: A third Varsity on the way for NWGA? Kudos to new election crew and 9 p.m. results Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.