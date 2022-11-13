New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Jonathan Robert James Painter was born on Nov. 8, 2022, to Kendale Painter and Johnny Painter of Rockmart.

