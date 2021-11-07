New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 3, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Kaiden Calhoun was born on Oct. 30, 2021, to Candace Calhoun and Clarence Calhoun Jr. of Cedartown.

Benjamin Josiah Dillard was born on Oct. 28, 2021, to Michaela Dillard and McQuade Dillard of Rockmart.

Everett Nolan Keith was born on Oct. 27, 2021, to Lori Deanna Dotson Keith and Jeremy Benjamin Keith of Silver Creek.

Margaux Shealynn Kaye Hughes was born on Oct. 26, 2021, to Brittany Hughes and Cash Hughes of Rockmart.

Jacob Ezekiel Kiser was born on Oct. 26, 2021, to Haley Kiser and Jacob Kiser of Rockmart.

Cain Lewis Morgan was born on Oct. 26, 2021, to Courtney Morgan and Britt Morgan of Rockmart.

