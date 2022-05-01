New arrivals for the Wednesday, May 4, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal May 1, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 27, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Devyn Reese Baldwin was born on April 19, 2022, to Alyssa McElwaney Baldwin and Alex Baldwin of Rockmart.Ellis Wayne Jacobs was born on April 20, 2022, to Brianne Jacobs and Tyler Jacobs of Rockmart.Michael Kofile V was born on April 22, 2022, to Shelby Kofile and Michael Kofile IV of Rockmart.Raelynn Chevelle Porter was born on April 22, 2022, to Makenna Hamrick and Trenton Porter of Cedartown.Arian Dai Vizcaya-Escobar was born on April 22, 2022, to Evelyn Annel Vizcaya of Rome.Izaiah Lucas Roach was born on April 23, 2022, to Jaycie Roach of Rome.Braxton Jonathan Daniel Burch was born on April 25, 2022, to Brandy Dickinson and Jonathan D. Burch of Rome.Kopelyn Blair Garner was born on April 25, 2022, to Trista Garner of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Polk County Health Department Restaurant Scores from the Wednesday, May 4, 2022 edition Rockmart man sentenced in latest conviction from rash of armed robberies Arts festival brings out crowds to Peek Park SOCCER: Cedartown boys knock off Islands to continue playoff run Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.