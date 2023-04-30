New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on April 26, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Willow-Grace Rose Jarrell was born on April 25, 2023, to Alli Nicolle Jarrell and Dylan Tyler Jarrell of Cedartown.

