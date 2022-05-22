New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 18, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

William Jones was born on May 16, 2022, to Willow Fowler and Melvin Jones of Plainville.

Rosalie Blake Wigley was born on May 16, 2022, to Morgan Wigley and Nick Wigley of Cedartown.

Gavin Wilder Liam Tennant was born on May 12, 2022, to Laura Tennant and Dustin Tennant of LaFayette.

Kylie Blake Rickard was born on May 11, 2022, to Delaney Hitchcock Rickard and Timothy Kyle Rickard of Rockmart.

