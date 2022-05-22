New arrivals for the Wednesday, May 25, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal May 22, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 18, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.William Jones was born on May 16, 2022, to Willow Fowler and Melvin Jones of Plainville.Rosalie Blake Wigley was born on May 16, 2022, to Morgan Wigley and Nick Wigley of Cedartown.Gavin Wilder Liam Tennant was born on May 12, 2022, to Laura Tennant and Dustin Tennant of LaFayette.Kylie Blake Rickard was born on May 11, 2022, to Delaney Hitchcock Rickard and Timothy Kyle Rickard of Rockmart. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Rockmart community favorite Pizza Farm back open for business, ribbon cutting set for Thursday TRACK AND FIELD: Former Rockmart standout sets hurdles record at conference championships Early voting continues, District 14 campaigns ramp us as challengers seek to unseat Greene Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave A new chapter: Pizza Farm Restaurant reopens in new location after fire Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.