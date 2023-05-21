New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on May 18, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Cassidy Blayke Riding was born on May 15, 2023, to Jennifer Riding and Eric Riding of Cedartown.

