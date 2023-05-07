Lexi Marie Escutia was born on May 3, 2023, to Crisana Aragon and Noel Escutia of Cedartown.
Leah June Cain was born on April 29, 2023, to Lindsey Cain and Matthew Cain of Rome.
Miracle Blakely was born on April 28, 2023, to Ashley Blakely of Rome.
Sawyer James Barrett was born on April 27, 2023, to Cassandra Barrett and Cody Barrett of Cedartown.
Rowan Luke McGee was born on April 26, 2023, to Rebecca McGee of Rockmart.
Lila Kate Ledford was born on April 25, 2023, to Kathryn Ivester Ledford and Andrew Carson Ledford of Cedartown.
