New arrivals for the Wednesday, March 9, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Mar 6, 2022

The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 2, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Aurora Stocks was born on Feb. 24, 2022, to Aida Lazu and Higi Stocks of Rome.

Sawyer Rhett Gladney was born on Feb. 24, 2022, to Shayla Tooley and Dylan Gladney of Rome.

Avery Matthew Spinks was born on Feb. 22, 2022, to Tayler Stahlkuppe and Matthew Spinks of Rockmart.