The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on March 1, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Adeline Emery Archer was born on Feb. 23, 2023, to Hanna Nicole Archer and Jarrett Avery Archer of Kingston.

