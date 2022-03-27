New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 23, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Maddox Ray Hatch was born on March 19, 2022, to Paige Davis and Josh Hatch of Rockmart.

Olivia Rose Chavez was born on March 18, 2022, to Marilyn Chavez and Alejandro Chavez of Rome.

Violet Melody Ann Cheeseman was born on March 17, 2022, to Kara Cheeseman and Ben Cheeseman of Rome.

Daniel Ralph Panares Ramos was born on March 17, 2022, to Abigael Panares and Dennis Ryan Ramos of Cartersville.

Daxton Laine Ortwein was born on March 15, 2022, to Sarah Claire Ortwein and Chandler Nathan Ortwein of Cedartown.

