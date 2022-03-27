New arrivals for the Wednesday, March 30, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Mar 27, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 23, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Maddox Ray Hatch was born on March 19, 2022, to Paige Davis and Josh Hatch of Rockmart.Olivia Rose Chavez was born on March 18, 2022, to Marilyn Chavez and Alejandro Chavez of Rome.Violet Melody Ann Cheeseman was born on March 17, 2022, to Kara Cheeseman and Ben Cheeseman of Rome.Daniel Ralph Panares Ramos was born on March 17, 2022, to Abigael Panares and Dennis Ryan Ramos of Cartersville.Daxton Laine Ortwein was born on March 15, 2022, to Sarah Claire Ortwein and Chandler Nathan Ortwein of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now The Rails at Rockmart serves bar food ‘with a flair’ Cedartown kicks off youth spring sports by honoring the past Body found in rural Polk County identified as Cedartown man SUV runs into building in downtown Cedartown Few details in body found in rural Polk County, police asking for help Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.