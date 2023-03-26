New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on March 22, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Jorge Ricardo Cervantes was born on March 17, 2023, to Heather Ballew and Jorge Cervantes of Cedartown.

