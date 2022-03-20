New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 16, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

William Blake Bunce was born on March 15, 2022, to Rosangeles Bunce of Aragon.

Emersyn Grant Selman was born on March 14, 2022, to Oakley Selman and Justin Selman of Summerville.

Raegyn Elizabeth Paige Hendrix was born on March 11, 2022, to Kamryn Thomas and Bradley Hendrix of Rockmart.

Austin Briar Bedford was born on March 9, 2022, to Savannah Larae Ashley and Austin Bedford of Aragon.

Novalee Wren Kinsey was born on March 9, 2022, to Taylor Brooke Kinsey and Catlin Robert Kinsey of Kingston.

Nikolai Anthony Ritter was born on March 9, 2022, to Mattie Rose Ritter of Cedartown.

