New arrivals for the Wednesday, March 2, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Feb 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 23, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.McKenna Claire Ashley was born on Feb. 22, 2022, to Kelly Ashley and Chancey Ashley of Rockmart.Woodrow Earl Kelley was born on Feb. 21, 2022, to Dana Kelley and Jacob Kelley of Centre, Ala.Chole Grace Lynn was born on Feb. 19, 2022, to Kelli Kimbrell and Cody Lynn of Calhoun.Georgia Anne Vines was born on Feb. 18, 2022, to Morgan Vines and Zach Vines of Rome.Serenity Faith Williams was born on Feb. 16, 2022, to Sabrena Rogoski and Noah Williams of Cartersville.Kynlee Bella Pledger was born on Feb. 13, 2022, to Tamyrica Smith and Zandreous Pledger of Polk County. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Juvenile court judge to resign citing pending lawsuit Group moving forward with county ag center plans Drugstore marks 75 years in business Cedartown native earns club student honor Medical call leads to discovery of drugs, meth lab Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.