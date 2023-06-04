New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on June 1, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Kaiser Shatrell Ware was born on May 27, 2023, to Tara Bennett and Tyshawn Ware of Cedartown.

