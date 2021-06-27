The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 23, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Marcelo Phoenix Exer Sanchez was born on June 21, 2021, to Jazmyne LaMesha KyRee Crocker and Santos Tommy Sanchez of Cedartown.
Elias Daniel Bush was born on June 17, 2021, to Courtney Brown and Jimmy Bush of Aragon.
Carsyn James Cole Johnson was born on June 17, 2021, to Courtney Johnson and Daniel Johnson of Rome.
Maggie Marie Abrams was born on June 16, 2021, to Katie Abrams and Jamie Abrams of Cedartown.
Miles Blu Barker was born on June 16, 2021, to RayAnna Shaw and Christopher Barker of Cedartown.
Harper Grace Foltz was born on June 16, 2021, to Jennifer Foltz and Brandon Foltz of Rome.
Charles James Hammonds was born on June 16, 2021, to Daisy Hammonds and Anthony Hammonds of Rome.