New arrivals for the Wednesday, June 29, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jun 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 22, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Ellie Kate Reynolds was born on June 18, 2022, to Haley Darr and Dalton Reynolds of Cedartown.Alivia Joelle Payton was born on June 17, 2022, to Erica Payton and Shane Payton of Cedartown.Layla Blayke Baldwin was born on June 15, 2022, to Taylor Liggons Baldwin and Johnny Wes Baldwin of Cedartown.Truxten Tate Corn was born on June 15, 2022, to Felicia Rose Corn and Austin Lee Corn of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Three arrested for selling and possessing drugs in Saratoga County 15 min ago 'They understand me.' Beaufort Co. schools use new technology for students with autism 15 min ago Upcoming calendar 15 min ago Skidmore College study reveals best time to exercise for women and men 16 min ago Calendar 16 min ago Saratoga County Honor Deceased Veterans Ceremony recognizes Waterford Vietnam vet 16 min ago Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild awards five scholarships 17 min ago ‘I could feel my shoes melting.’ Cops pull kids from burning SUV — but can’t save mom 26 min ago Trending Now Investigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unit FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street Around Town: Cave Spring movie shoot needs to wait for Independence Day, politicians say the craziest things Filming taking place in southbound lane of Broad Street's Cotton Block this week Rome Pride 2022 kicks off Friday, features fun for the whole family Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.