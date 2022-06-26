New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 22, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Ellie Kate Reynolds was born on June 18, 2022, to Haley Darr and Dalton Reynolds of Cedartown.

Alivia Joelle Payton was born on June 17, 2022, to Erica Payton and Shane Payton of Cedartown.

Layla Blayke Baldwin was born on June 15, 2022, to Taylor Liggons Baldwin and Johnny Wes Baldwin of Cedartown.

Truxten Tate Corn was born on June 15, 2022, to Felicia Rose Corn and Austin Lee Corn of Cedartown.

