The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on June 21, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Aziel Morales-Rodriguez was born on June 20, 2023, to Alma Morales and Rodrigo Morales of Cedartown.

