New arrivals for the Wednesday, June 22, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jun 19, 2022

The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 15, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Nevaeh Marie Skylnn Harris was born on June 13, 2022, to Haley Marie Echols and Cody Harris of Polk County.

Landry Rose Cochran was born on June 11, 2022, to Ryan Bailey Cochran and John Wyatt Cochran of Armuchee.

Ivy Lenora Erwin was born on June 11, 2022, to Alexis Erwin and Brandon Erwin of Rockmart.

Hudson Adam Varnum was born on June 11, 2022, to Destiny Marie Varnum and Bradley Adam Varnum of Aragon.

Skylin Onyx Noel Christie was born on June 9, 2022, to Keely Gulley and Daniel Christie of Cedartown.

Sophie Grey Riding and Phoebe Kate Riding were born on June 9, 2022, to Jennifer Riding and Eric Riding of Cedartown.

Beckett Tres Allen was born on June 7, 2022, to Cayden Allen and Kyle Allen of Cedartown.

Mary Anne Teresa Derrick was born on June 7, 2022, to Star Derrick and Zack Derrick of Cedartown.