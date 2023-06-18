New Arrivals
The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on June 15, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Demi Chalise Watkins was born on June 9, 2023, to Donetta Watkins and Chadwick Watkins of Cedartown.

