The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 27, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Sadie Varona Duman was born on May 24, 2021, to Tatiana Duman and Chance Duman of Aragon
Ava Danielle Patterson was born on May 24, 2021, to Laci Jolly and Daniel Patterson of Rockmart.
Charleigh Grace Dollar was born on May 21, 2021, to Stephanie L. Dollar and Dustin L. Dollar of Cedartown.
Ziaire Darkari was born on May 20, 2021, to Keonna Moseley-Alston and Omarkeon Tutt of Cedartown.