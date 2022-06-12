New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 8, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Izabela Nayeli Perez was born on June 6, 2022, to Susana Perez and Luis Peres of Rome.

Lina Rayne Callahan was born on June 2, 2022, to Lisa Callahan and Lucas Callahan of Rome.

Zacharee Ann Earwood was born on June 2, 2022, to Erica Earwood and Christopher Earwood of Aragon.

Stetson Wyatt Hudson was born on June 1, 2022, to Brianna Beeler and Hayden Bryant Hudson of Cedartown.

Zora Grace Harrell was born on May 31, 2022, to Ammison S. Hatch and Jase Harrell of Cedartown.

