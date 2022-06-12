New arrivals for the Wednesday, June 15, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jun 12, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on June 8, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Izabela Nayeli Perez was born on June 6, 2022, to Susana Perez and Luis Peres of Rome.Lina Rayne Callahan was born on June 2, 2022, to Lisa Callahan and Lucas Callahan of Rome.Zacharee Ann Earwood was born on June 2, 2022, to Erica Earwood and Christopher Earwood of Aragon.Stetson Wyatt Hudson was born on June 1, 2022, to Brianna Beeler and Hayden Bryant Hudson of Cedartown.Zora Grace Harrell was born on May 31, 2022, to Ammison S. Hatch and Jase Harrell of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Area congregations among 70 leaving North Georgia UMC over 'inclusion' concerns Coot’s Lake still serving local residents Developer seeking rezoning for Cedartown duplexes Crews start work on replacing Cedartown, Rockmart fields with artificial turf Aragon native serves at Information Warfare Training Command, Corry Station Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.