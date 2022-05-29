New Arrivals
The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 26, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Dewey Levi Storm was born on May 24, 2022, to Bonnie Storm and Levi Storm of Calhoun.

Elias Daniel Eaker was born on May 19, 2022, to Natalie Ann Eaker and Richard Lee Eaker of Rome.

William Rhett Hooper was born on May 18, 2022, to Hannah Hooper and Connor Hooper of Cedartown.

Esme’ Noelle Asher was born on May 17, 2022, to Jamie Justice and Brandon Asher of Rome.

