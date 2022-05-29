New arrivals for the Wednesday, June 1, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal May 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 26, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Dewey Levi Storm was born on May 24, 2022, to Bonnie Storm and Levi Storm of Calhoun.Elias Daniel Eaker was born on May 19, 2022, to Natalie Ann Eaker and Richard Lee Eaker of Rome.William Rhett Hooper was born on May 18, 2022, to Hannah Hooper and Connor Hooper of Cedartown.Esme’ Noelle Asher was born on May 17, 2022, to Jamie Justice and Brandon Asher of Rome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now ELECTION RESULTS: Kelley, Roper, county commission incumbents win ELECTIONS: Polls closed in Polk, still waiting on results Cedartown Class of ‘22 sets graduation rate record amid challenges 20-year-old Polk County man convicted of robbery conspiracy, acquitted on felony murder charge ELECTION: Roper tops Lim for superior judge seat Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.