The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on June 29, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Kinlynn Benelli Ann Arasmith was born on June 27, 2022, to Katelyn Honaker and Cole Arasmith of Rome.

Amari LaShae Smith was born on June 26, 2022, to Kerry Johnson and Markise Smith of Rockmart.

