New arrivals for the Wednesday, July 6, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jul 3, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on June 29, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Kinlynn Benelli Ann Arasmith was born on June 27, 2022, to Katelyn Honaker and Cole Arasmith of Rome.Amari LaShae Smith was born on June 26, 2022, to Kerry Johnson and Markise Smith of Rockmart. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories America the Beautiful 16 min ago Former N.J. superintendent giving Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest another go 1 hr ago Watson knocked out of Wimbledon by German youngster Niemeier 1 hr ago Yankees, Guardians lineups Sunday | No Aaron Judge; Jordan Montgomery on mound (7/3/22) 1 hr ago Who are The Patriot Front? White nationalist group marched in Boston Fourth of July weekend 1 hr ago Disney + premiering ‘America the Beautiful’ July 4th 1 hr ago Retired employees can return to work through new NYC program. How one 67-year-old is sharing her skills with FDNY. 1 hr ago 'I want to build community centers.' Inmate from Staten Island, 24, spells out big plans to judge. 1 hr ago Trending Now 24 indictments handed down 2 juveniles charged with breaking into cars along Burnett Ferry Road, Ridgeview Drive and Stonebridge neighborhood Rome and Cave Spring celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parade, food, live music Thursday wreck, fire shuts down I-75 south Rome High grad, now University of Central Oklahoma professor, uncovers new species of bass Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.