The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 20, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Cooper Andrew Morgan was born on July 15, 2022, to Haley Morgan and Zach Morgan of Cedartown.

