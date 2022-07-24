New arrivals for the Wednesday, July 27, 2022 edition of the Standard Journal Jul 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following birth announcements were submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 20, 2022. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Cooper Andrew Morgan was born on July 15, 2022, to Haley Morgan and Zach Morgan of Cedartown.Roger Alexander Barnes was born on July 13, 2022, to Ciara Destiny Barnes and Brandon Kyle Barnes of Rome.Ryder Mason Burns was born on July 13, 2022, to Erika Burns and Matthew Burns of Cedartown.Stormi Watford was born on July 13, 2022, to Janequa Watford of Cedartown. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories NASA software developer working on Artemis Project is from Laredo 1 hr ago Toys R Us is coming back, Laredoans express excitement 1 hr ago WMGSO brings video game symphony music to the Weinberg Center 1 hr ago Fire marshal issues citations for burn ban violations 1 hr ago Park Pop Up events continue this week 1 hr ago Plans announced to realign U.S. Highway 380 1 hr ago SENIOR CENTERS: July 25 -- July 29, 2022 1 hr ago Killer Queen to perform at Wagner Noël 1 hr ago Trending Now Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises Imagine Festival organizers release sneak peek map of festival grounds Title pawn worker charged with stealing nearly $2,000 in funds from store Latest e-Edition Polk Standard Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.