The following birth announcement was submitted by Atrium Floyd Medical Center on July 20, 2023. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.

Madison Brooke Dover was born on July 18, 2023, to Kaci Brooke Dover and Will Dover of Rockmart.

