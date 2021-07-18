The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on July 14, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jonah Luke Summerville was born on July 12, 2021, to Josie Summerville and John Summerville of Cedartown.
Anahi Segura Diaz was born on July 11, 2021, to Lizbeth Diaz-Favela and Eduardo Segura Diaz of Cedartown.
Asa Mathis Cagle was born on July 10, 2021, to Catherine Cagle and Casey Cagle of Lindale.
Journei Spurgeon was born on July 8, 2021, to Cikera Spurgeon.
Charlotte Belle Dempsey was born on July 7, 2021, to Corie Elizabeth Dempsey and Jimmy Jack Dempsey of Floyd County.
Ma'Laysia Leeann Kinney was born on July 7, 2021, to Kayla Kinney of Rome.